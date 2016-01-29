Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Rwjpe Cardio MD1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 463-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
1. Very professional, yet personable. 2. Thorough exams and evaluations. 3. Explains care, meds, and procedures with understanding. 4. Answers all questions. 5. Takes his time with patients.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043478118
Education & Certifications
- St. Frances Medical Center
- St. Michaels Med Ctr/Seton Hall Univ
- St. Michaels Med Ctr/Seton Hall Univ
- St. Georges's University School Of Medicine
