Overview

Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Patel works at CardioMD, LLC in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.