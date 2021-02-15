Overview of Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD

Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at 247 Heart & Vascular in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.