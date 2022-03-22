Overview of Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD

Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.