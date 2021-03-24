Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elackattu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Evanston800 Austin St Ste 363, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (773) 427-8114
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have a chronical nose condition since I was 11 years old. I showed up on time, It was my first visit with Dr. Alphi. He is very personable and professional. He explained my condition in details and he offered a great treatment. Dr was so friendly and replied in a simple manner to all my questions! Such a great guy, I felt so embarrassed calling my doctor "buddy" on the way out of his office thanking him...
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1033372750
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
