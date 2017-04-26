Dr. Ambrosia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO
Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
Dr. Ambrosia works at
Dr. Ambrosia's Office Locations
1
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 307-7009
2
Banner Baywood Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-5000
3
Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 733-3300
4
Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 394-4000
5
Mesa Office6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-5400
6
Gilbert Office2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140 Bldg 8N, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 641-5400
7
Queen Creek Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 202, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 641-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Ambrosia for the first. I am so glad I found him he is a very caring doctor and listens to you. I feel very at ease and feel very comfortable with him. He is a very caring doctor
About Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598736126
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Mesa General Hospital Medical Ctr.-Closed
- Arizona State University
- Interventional Cardiology
