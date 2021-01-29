Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Olyphant, PA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Matrone & Sanderson500 Park St, Olyphant, PA 18447 Directions (570) 379-5532Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience and very educational. Doctor explained the procedure and walked me through the steps before he did them. Overall, it was great.
About Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
