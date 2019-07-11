Dr. Alphonse Pecoraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecoraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alphonse Pecoraro, MD
Dr. Alphonse Pecoraro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Steward Surgical Specialists1133 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-2975Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Rockledge Regional Medical Center110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2211
Steward Medical Group Inc1317 West Point Dr, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 636-2621
Nabil W. Aziz MD PA1257 FLORIDA AVE S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to thank Dr. Pecoraro and his team for a successful surgery he performed a week ago. I was referred to Dr. Pecoraro by my my other doctor when I noticed a lump in my breast. I am so happy I was referred to him! Dr. Pecoraro is so nice, very professional and most importantly caring. He genuinely does care about his patient. Even though I was so scared about upcoming surgery doctor somehow made me feel calmer. I think His bedside manners are just so calming ) I am just so grateful to Dr. Pecoraro! D. Pecoraro has a very nice and attentive assistant Katy. If I had any questions or concerns She would always answer on time over the phone. Thank you so so much!
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- American College Of Surgeons
- NYU/Bellevue Hosp Med Ctr NYU
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Pecoraro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pecoraro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pecoraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pecoraro has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pecoraro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pecoraro speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecoraro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecoraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pecoraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pecoraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.