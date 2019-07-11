Overview of Dr. Alphonse Pecoraro, MD

Dr. Alphonse Pecoraro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pecoraro works at Steward Surgical Specialists in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Cocoa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.