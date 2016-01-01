Dr. Alphonso Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alphonso Brown Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alphonso Brown Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Locations
Whidden Memorial Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 394-7731
New Beginning Health PC1121 Main St Ste 3, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (339) 205-2508
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alphonso Brown Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871579987
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.