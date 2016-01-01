Overview

Dr. Alphonso Brown Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Brown Jr works at CHA Everett Hospital in Everett, MA with other offices in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.