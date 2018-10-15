Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Next Step 4 ADHD9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 102, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 907-5908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Took my son several others before we found Dr Nichols. Very satisfied with his services. He’s the best. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
