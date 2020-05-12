Dr. Doerr Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alphonsus Doerr Jr, MD
Dr. Alphonsus Doerr Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Doerr Jr works at
914 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
My arm was practically hanging off from an accident in 2013, the hospital called dr Doerr because the surgeon on duty was leaning towards amputating. Dr Doerr fixed my arm using full thickness skin grafts. I have since tattooed over the areas and no one can tel unless I point it out and tell them. I love him AND his wife.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1295780096
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Doerr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.