Dr. Altaf Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Altaf Jamal, MD
Overview of Dr. Altaf Jamal, MD
Dr. Altaf Jamal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pascagoula, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jamal works at
Dr. Jamal's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Clinic of Pascagoula4105 Hospital St Ste 103, Pascagoula, MS 39581 Directions (251) 762-8712
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospitalists6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 266-3580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamal?
About Dr. Altaf Jamal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841267051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.