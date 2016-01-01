Overview

Dr. Altee Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medicalschool and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Johnson works at Piedmont Physicians Immediate Care in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.