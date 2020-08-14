Overview of Dr. Althea Alexis, MD

Dr. Althea Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Alexis works at Ft. Worth Womans Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.