Overview of Dr. Althea Massenburg, MD

Dr. Althea Massenburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.



Dr. Massenburg works at Lakewood Pediatrics/Family Medc in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.