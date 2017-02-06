See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado in Denver, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0751
    Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0750
    Conceptions Reproductive Associates
    271 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0749
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Donor Egg Collection
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Donor Egg Collection

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 06, 2017
    Dr. O'Shaughnessy was the second doctor I went to. I left my first practice when I felt more like a number than a patient. Dr. O was the exact opposite. She was compassionate and good humored. She took the time to answer questions in person and over email and phone. She got back to me quickly. Because of Sher's policies, I got see her at every visit except two (one was a weekend and one she was on vacation). She even came in on her weekend off for my first egg retrieval procedure. Great doctor!!
    Lauren in New York, NY — Feb 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427045327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Downstate Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.