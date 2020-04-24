See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. Alton James, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alton James, MD

Dr. Alton James, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. James works at Providence Medical Group in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. James' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 435-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alton James, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649210386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alton James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Providence Medical Group in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

