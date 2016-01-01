Overview of Dr. Alton Sartor, MD

Dr. Alton Sartor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Sartor works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.