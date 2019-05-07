Dr. Aldana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvaro Aldana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Aldana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Locations
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500
Alabama Cardiovascular Group - Pell City41 Eminence Way Ste A, Pell City, AL 35128 Directions (205) 971-7500Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Alabama Cardiovascular Group - Trussville5890 Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 971-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always creates miracles for our family!
About Dr. Alvaro Aldana, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295739274
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
