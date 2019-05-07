Overview

Dr. Alvaro Aldana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Aldana works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.