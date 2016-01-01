See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD

Hematology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD

Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Parana and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Alencar works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Reticulosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Alencar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reticulosarcoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Reticulosarcoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alencar?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alencar to family and friends

    Dr. Alencar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alencar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD.

    About Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417159633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University of Parana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alencar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alencar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alencar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alencar has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alencar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alencar speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alencar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alencar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alencar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alencar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.