Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD
Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Kansas University Medical Center
Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti works at
Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti's Office Locations
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a real at ease, down to earth personality that would put any high anxiety patient feel more relaxed. He truly listens and looks you straight in the eye. Since I am a retired nurse of 51 years and worked cancer before, I would give him 10 stars!!!
About Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1346262789
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti.
