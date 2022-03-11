Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabezas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD
Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD is an Other Provider in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Cabezas works at
Dr. Cabezas' Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-4575Monday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr Cabezas does not rush you into surgery. Takes the necessary steps to take you to that point. Knee surgery(both) went very well. Highly recommend him for knee surgery.
About Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD
- Other
- English, Spanish
- 1497950620
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
