Dr. Devia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD
Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Devia works at
Dr. Devia's Office Locations
Western Surgical Group6554 S McCarran Blvd Ste B, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 324-0288
Renown Health Medical Group1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he did a wonderful job prepping me for what was to be my first surgery... gave me a blow by blow of how it was done that settled my nerves and made me ready to get this done...
About Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063402477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devia works at
Dr. Devia has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devia speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.