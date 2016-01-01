Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD
Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Galindo works at
Dr. Galindo's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 613-5676
-
2
Children s Heart Center Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 613-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galindo?
About Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1639186802
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galindo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galindo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galindo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galindo works at
Dr. Galindo has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galindo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galindo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galindo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galindo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.