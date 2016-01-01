Overview of Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD

Dr. Alvaro Galindo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Galindo works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.