Dr. Alvaro Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti|Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Alvaro Garcia MD PA2253 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 251-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
I did a lot of research on line to have my inguinal hernia repiared. I came across Dr Garcia. he was very clear in the office and did a robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair. I can say did no feel any pain, It was like I did not even had surgery . I am a week out and I feel great , I am back to work, I stron
About Dr. Alvaro Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1083654347
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Med Ctr
- Georgetown U MC
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale/U Conn
- Universidad Central De Venezuela, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti|Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Italian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.