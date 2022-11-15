Overview

Dr. Alvaro Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti|Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Garcia works at Alvaro I Garcia, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.