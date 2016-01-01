See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Alvaro Lacayo, MD

Neurology
3.2 (8)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alvaro Lacayo, MD

Dr. Alvaro Lacayo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lacayo works at Social Care Services LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Social Care Services LLC
    8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 294-5329

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Insomnia
TCD Bubble Test
Chronic Pain
Insomnia
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Alvaro Lacayo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275693335
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lacayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lacayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lacayo works at Social Care Services LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lacayo’s profile.

Dr. Lacayo has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacayo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

