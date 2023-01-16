Dr. Alvaro Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Menendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Menendez, MD
Dr. Alvaro Menendez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Delgado University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Eskenazi Health.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5169
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Founders St Ste 200, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-4455
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 125, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 533-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a pt of Dr.Menendez since 9/21. He is compassionate, listens and answers questions well, often using a white board to write out explanations and reasons for medical plan. The nurses, MAs and reception staff are helpful and caring.
About Dr. Alvaro Menendez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1730520776
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Delgado University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.