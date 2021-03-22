Dr. Alvaro Murcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Murcia, MD
Dr. Alvaro Murcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Murcia works at
Alvaro M. Murcia M D P A18503 Pines Blvd Ste 303, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 499-7878
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Murcia is a wonderful professional. He takes all the time in the world to address your concerns and he goes deep into detail to make sure that you get healthy. Highly recommended!
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104822261
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
