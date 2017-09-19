Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD
Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Padilla works at
Dr. Padilla's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
-
2
Neurofuture LLC7369 Sheridan St Ste 202, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padilla?
Dr. Padilla has been my neurologist for almost ten years. I have at all times found him to be a compassionate, smart doctor who listens to my concerns. He takes the necessary time during my appointments to make me comfortable and believe I am receiving outstanding care.
About Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235180001
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mercy Health System With McP Hanneman
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla works at
Dr. Padilla speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.