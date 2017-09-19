See All Neurologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD

Neurology
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD

Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Padilla works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000
  2. 2
    Neurofuture LLC
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 202, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Rebecca F in Hollywood, FL — Sep 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235180001
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Mercy Health System With McP Hanneman
    Medical Education
    • Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

