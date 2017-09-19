Overview of Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD

Dr. Alvaro Padilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Padilla works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.