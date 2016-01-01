Overview

Dr. Alvaro Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RIVERVIEW MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Ramirez works at Alvaro Ramirez Physician PC in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.