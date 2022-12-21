Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
McAllen1901 S Col Rowe Blvd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-McAllen1901 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
My doctor visits with Dr. Restrepo are comfortable and informative. When I was initially diagnosed with breast cancer, it was life changing and I was scared. I am now a breast cancer survivor. At my doctor's visits, Dr. Restrepo thoroughly goes over my lab results in detail with me, he listens to my concerns, and answers my every question. I highly recommend Dr. Restrepo.
About Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992748586
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Medical Oncology
