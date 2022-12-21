Overview of Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD

Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Restrepo works at Texas Oncology in McAllen, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.