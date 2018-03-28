See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD

Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Skupin works at American Medical Network in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skupin's Office Locations

    American Medical Network
    2100 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 1010, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Pneumonia

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 28, 2018
He his a very profecional and excellent Doctor the time with the patien is excellent and hi explain everything. and very happy with Doctor Skupin like my doctor , the best doctor ever
Melodie Villamia in Miami FL — Mar 28, 2018
About Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215025705
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sinai Grace Hospital
Residency
  • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
Internship
  • Hosp La Samaritana
Medical Education
  • Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Skupin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Skupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skupin works at American Medical Network in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skupin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skupin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skupin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

