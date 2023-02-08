Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD
Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Testa's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138
Advanced Surgical Associates3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compusys
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Physicians Mutual
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Special Needs Plan
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?
Dr Testa did a fantastic job on the reduction!! From the office visits through post-op visits he is informative kind & caring. I couldn’t have asked for better!! Thank-you R Testa -Office & Surgical staff
About Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114120334
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Residency
- Good Samaritan Med Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Testa speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.