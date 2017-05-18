Dr. Alvaro Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Zamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvaro Zamora, MD
Dr. Alvaro Zamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora's Office Locations
Vascular Group2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 303, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 643-3879
The Vascular Group of Naples2450 Goodlette Rd # N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 643-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Zamora a 10 if it were possible. A very talented caring surgeon. You could do no better anywhere in the country than have this man as your surgeon
About Dr. Alvaro Zamora, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1194056010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.