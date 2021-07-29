Dr. Alvin Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvin Bell, MD
Dr. Alvin Bell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
FMC - Pinebrook155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 412-0066
Alvin Bell, MD, PC129 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvin Bell office located at 129 Grove Street in Montclair, New Jersey is an excellent Doctor. I would recommend Dr. Bell to family and friends. Dr. Bell is highly esteemed and a true specialist to his profession. I was given professional advise and care when I visited his office. Dr. Bell's office staff is amazing. I am glad I chose Dr. Alvin Bell for my specialist.
About Dr. Alvin Bell, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center (New York)
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
