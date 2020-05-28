Dr. Alvin Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Calderon, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvin Calderon, MD
Dr. Alvin Calderon, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Calderon's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
In my 79 years I've encountered a lot of doctors. Of all of them, Dr. Calderon is the most careful listener. He gives clear, cogent explanations. He welcomes any questions. When you are receiving conflicting diagnoses from other doctors he can help you sort them out.
About Dr. Alvin Calderon, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Univ of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
