Dr. Alvin Clair, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Clair, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Keloid Scar and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 137 Marquis Dr Ste B, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Looked my whole body over for cancerous skin or moles to be removed. I requested 1 mole to be removed due to it getting hit with towel and did so. I didn't feel a thing. The doctor was also concerned with my other health problems of a pinched nerve at the time. Very nice staff.
About Dr. Alvin Clair, MD
- Dermatology
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
