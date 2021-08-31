Dr. Coda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvin Coda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Coda, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Coda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Mohs Laboratory-shiley Pavilion10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coda?
Dr. Coda is an amazing dermatologist. We found what we thought was a large mole on my son's back - Dr. Coda removed it and had it biopsied "just in case". It turned out to be a basal cell carcinoma! Extremely, extremely rare in children. He also removed the deep tissue after the original excision, and was amazing with my son. Dr. Coda turned on music my son liked, walked him through the whole process, and treated him with respect and kindness.
About Dr. Alvin Coda, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588989487
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coda works at
Dr. Coda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.