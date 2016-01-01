Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvin Das, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvin Das, MD
Dr. Alvin Das, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Das' Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave Bldg 4, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-0519
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Alvin Das, MD
- Neurocritical Care
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1912326000
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
