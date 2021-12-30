Dr. Furuike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD
Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Furuike works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Furuike's Office Locations
-
1
The Queen's Medical Center - Queen's Pulmonary and Critical Care Clinic1329 Lusitana St Ste 107, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furuike?
Dr. Furuike is very kind and gentle in manner. I feel that he knows his specialty and makes an effort to understand his patients' needs.
About Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1689684045
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furuike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furuike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furuike works at
Dr. Furuike has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furuike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Furuike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furuike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furuike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furuike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.