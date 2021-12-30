Overview of Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD

Dr. Alvin Furuike, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Furuike works at The Queen's Medical Center - Queen's Pulmonary and Critical Care Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.