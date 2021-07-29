Dr. Alvin Gebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Gebert, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvin Gebert, MD
Dr. Alvin Gebert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Gebert's Office Locations
Alvin R. Gebert MD PA6130 W Parker Rd Ste 412, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-8889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s amazing doctor he was really patient with me he answered all my questions he was very very nice . The office staff special Ms.patty She's very very nice to me I would love to continue Visit this doctor if I have the third child in the Future. I would like to recommend this doctor a five-star doctor. ?????? Aaya Alsaadi ??
About Dr. Alvin Gebert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1346293529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gebert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Placenta Previa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebert.
