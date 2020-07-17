Overview of Dr. Alvin Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Alvin Gutierrez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Internal Mdcne Assoc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.