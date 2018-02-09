Dr. Alvin Hyslop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyslop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Hyslop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
MFM and OB/GYN8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300 Fl 3, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. .Hyslop is great. He includes me in decisions related to my care and has a great bedside manner. I recommend him to everyone! I haven't had children yet, but the nurses at the hospital have FANTASTIC things to say about him in the delivery/hospital setting. I trust him with my OBGYN care. I love UTSW and love Dr. Hyslop.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770589509
- St. Paul Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Hyslop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyslop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyslop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyslop has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyslop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyslop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyslop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyslop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyslop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.