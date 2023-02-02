See All Otolaryngologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Alvin Ko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alvin Ko, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alvin Ko, MD

Dr. Alvin Ko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Ko works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Auditory Perception Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Apnea of Prematurity Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Barotrauma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocochleography Chevron Icon
Electronystagmogram Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Laryngeal Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Without Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Zenker's Diverticulum Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inverted Papilloma Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Microlaryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Microlaryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Pharyngeal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otitis
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodisinfection Process Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Posterior Nasal Pack Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Cough Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Salvation Test Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus X-Ray Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Snoring Therapy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroplasty Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transoral Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
TransOral Robotic Surgery (TORS) Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Videonystagmography Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Medialization Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Voice Rest Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ko?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Excellent
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades