Overview of Dr. Alvin Ko, MD

Dr. Alvin Ko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.