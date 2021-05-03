Dr. Alvin Leb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Leb, MD
Dr. Alvin Leb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1278 60TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 741-7100
-
2
Alvin D Leb MD2985 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-2218
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Leb invests the time to listen to each patient. He is caring and knowledgeable. My wife and I are very happy with Dr. Leb, and we highly recommend him to anyone who takes their healthcare seriously.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
