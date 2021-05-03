Overview

Dr. Alvin Leb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.