Dr. Alvin Lewis IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Lewis IV, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Colleton Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alvin Lewis IV, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770672081
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
