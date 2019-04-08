Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
Alvin H. Meyer Jr. M.d. PC5651 Frist Blvd Ste 509, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 889-5171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Meyer numerous time over several years, and I have always found him to be professional, thorough, and courteous. Has answered all questions to my satisfaction, and treatments have been successful.
About Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1215918321
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.