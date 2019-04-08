See All Dermatopathologists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD

Dermatopathology
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Meyer Jr works at Alvin H. Meyer, Jr., M.D., P.C. in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alvin H. Meyer Jr. M.d. PC
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 509, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 889-5171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Cold Sore

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2019
    I have been to Dr. Meyer numerous time over several years, and I have always found him to be professional, thorough, and courteous. Has answered all questions to my satisfaction, and treatments have been successful.
    Apr 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD
    About Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215918321
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Meyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer Jr works at Alvin H. Meyer, Jr., M.D., P.C. in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Meyer Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

