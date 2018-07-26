Overview of Dr. Alvin Nakamura, MD

Dr. Alvin Nakamura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Nakamura works at Healthcare Specialists Northwest in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.