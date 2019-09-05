Overview of Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Plastic Surgery of Gwinnett PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.