Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6535 N Charles St Ste 450, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 583-8393
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My experience was beyond what I could have ever expected with both Dr. Sanico and his staff. They were attentive and very friendly. Dr. Sanico spent a lot of time talking with me and encouraged questions (not something you get everywhere). He made me feel comfortable and was extremely thorough. An added bonus was his personality, which may not mean a lot to some people but it meant something to me. So far best experience I've ever had with a Physician!
About Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine
