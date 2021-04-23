Overview of Dr. Alvin Schmidt, MD

Dr. Alvin Schmidt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Sevilla, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Primary Medical Care in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.